Are Malika Haqq and Love Island USA alum Johnny Middlebrooks dating? They sparked dating rumors when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a date on Friday, June 25.

“The pair sat next to each other and were not shy about showing PDA,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They kissed multiple times and were holding hands when not eating. When not chatting with each other, Malika appeared to bond with his sister, Olivia Jane Middlebrooks.”

The source also told the outlet that the reality star, 22, called the actress, 38, “baby” several times throughout the evening. “They also talked about their highest and lowest moments of the day and he said his high was hearing her sing in the shower that morning,” the onlooker added.

The Sky High star was previously linked to rapper O.T. Genasis, with whom she welcomed her first child, Ace Flores, in March 2020. The former flames dated on-again, off-again for two years before splitting in June 2019. In September of that year, Malika revealed she and her ex were expecting.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star opened up about navigating parenting with the 34-year-old just six months after their tiny tot was born. “Coparenting is a journey,” she previously told Us Weekly in September 2020. “The person that will decide if it was a success is Ace.”

As for Johnny, the former dating show contestant split from fellow season 2 star Cely Vazquez in January. “Because you’ve all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time.”

Malika Haqq/Instagram

She added, “There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey. I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams.”