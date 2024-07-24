A Modern Family feud between onetime costars Sofía Vergara and Julie Bowen continues to simmer below the surface years after the hit sitcom ended, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

While Julie, 54, says nice things about Sofía, 52, when asked publicly, sources say she’s secretly seething over the actress’ ongoing showbiz success.

“The amazing thing about Sofía and Julie is how much work they’ve been able to do together given how radically different their personalities are,” explains an insider. “Julie is spontaneous, frazzled and free-spirited while Sofía is a cold, calculating long-term planner.”

Adds the source, “It’s been frustrating for Julie to see Sofía put her keen instincts to work since Modern Family ended. She’s never been able to generate that same kind of heat for herself.”

Rumors of a feud between the actresses have swirled for years, even after Julie tried to downplay it all in 2016 while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Every night I get a call, or I get an email, that you are icy to Sofía Vergara because you are jealous of her fame,” Julie told host Ellen DeGeneres. “So, I emailed her last night, and we talk. Cause I’m like, ‘What should we say?’ And Sofía replied, ‘Just borrow my blouse!'”

But Life & Style sources insist that Julie is really miffed at all the attention — and Emmy talk — Sofía is now getting for playing cocaine godmother Griselda in the Netflix biopic.

“With Sofía poised to make a splash at the Emmys this year because of Griselda, I wonder how many of her old Modern Family costars will be there to cheer her on since she’s emerged as the biggest star of the entire cast,” ponders the insider.

“Julie also wants her own post-Modern Family moment, but it’s been a real struggle for her. And Sofía’s not exactly doing anything to help!”