Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have been one of Hollywood’s most low-key and longtime couples. However, the pair quickly became the subject of affair allegations when multiple outlets reported that Benjamin cheated on Natalie. After an allegedly heartbreaking hiccup in their romance, is there a chance that the Black Swan costars are still together?

Keep reading to get an update on Natalie and Benjamin’s relationship.

Are Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Still Together?

In June 2023, rumors circulated online that the French dancer cheated on the Academy Award winner with a woman named Camille Ètienne. However, neither Natalie, Benjamin nor Camilla have publicly addressed the allegations.

That month, a source told Us Weekly that Natalie felt “humiliated” by the accusations her husband was facing.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the insider explained, adding that the Star Wars franchise cast member was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” so that that their kids didn’t have to “grow up in a broken home.”

Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock

However, a separate source told the outlet that Natalie “[didn’t] know” whether she and the choreographer could work things out.

“Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” the second insider noted.

Reps for Natalie and Benjamin did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

How Many Kids Do Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Have?

Natalie and Benjamin share two children, son Aleph and daughter Amalia, together.

When Did Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Start Dating?

The pair met in 2010 while working on the set of Black Swan, for which Benjamin served as a choreographer and played the role of David, Natalie’s character’s dance partner.

Just two years later, Natalie and Benjamin exchanged vows.

What Has Natalie Portman Said About Husband Benjamin Millepied?

While recalling how she met her future husband, the Thor actress called their introduction “dreamland” during a June 2018 Sirius XM interview.

“So, it was pretty … it seemed pretty fun the whole time,” she explained, referring to working with Benjamin. “It was, like, I really got to know him, and then, that is when it seemed [like], ‘Oh, right, this is the person.’”

Less than two months before cheating accusations surfaced against him, Benjamin addressed his and Natalie’s working relationship during an April 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“Well, [Natalie and I] share what we’re working on, but we’re like two artists with different ambitions and interests,” he noted. “But, of course, we share what’s going on, and I’m sending her a new script that I finished.”