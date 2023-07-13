When Natalie Portman got dressed for the Christian Dior haute couture show in Paris on July 3, she left one important accessory at home: her wedding ring!

According to a source, the Oscar winner, 42, is having trouble forgiving husband Benjamin Millepied for his alleged affair with 25 year old environmentalist Camille Étienne.

“Natalie was so hurt,” admits the source. “She felt she’d made so many sacrifices throughout their marriage in order to make Benjamin happy, only for him to make a fool out of her.”

The actress isn’t ready to throw away 14 years with the French choreographer, 46, just yet, though.

“Natalie wants to see if they can save this,” the source insists. “She is trying. It’s just that the pain is still very fresh.”