Natalie Portman recently gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal, but it was what the actress, 42, didn’t say that had everyone buzzing. While the piece notes that Natalie lives in Paris with her two kids, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6, it makes no mention of her husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millepied.

“Natalie is officially pulling the plug on her marriage,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively. “She really tried forgiving Benjamin — the last thing she imagined in her life was a divorce — but she could not get past the betrayal.”

Natalie and Benjamin allegedly separated in 2023 following a report that the French choreographer, 46, was having an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Etienne. A week after the news broke, Natalie was seen wiping away tears as she and Benjamin watched their kids play in a Paris park.

“They went to counseling, and at one point, Natalie thought she could make it work for the children’s sake,” says the source. “She desperately wanted to keep her family together, but at the end of the day, the trust that she and Benjamin had shared was irrevocably broken.”