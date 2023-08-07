Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied have reportedly separated after 11 years of marriage. The news comes after the Thor: Love and Thunder star was seen ​without her wedding ring on the duo’s 11th wedding anniversary on August 4, while attending a soccer game in Sydney, Australia.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider told Us Weekly on Monday, August 7, of the actress, 42, and the ballet dancer, 46, who allegedly had an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old activist. The pair share two children, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

News of trouble in their marriage broke in June when Benjamin had been photographed spending time with Camille. At the time, the Oscar winner reportedly forgave him and was willing to work on rebuilding their marriage.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that she had been “humiliated” by the reports. The insider added that the Annihilation star was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in her husband so that their children wouldn’t “grow up in a broken home.”

In June, the French magazine Voici published photos of Benjamin and Camille entering his Paris office separately on May 24 and leaving within 10 minutes of each other two hours later. “In early March, the star of the Star Wars saga discovered that her husband was having an affair with a young woman,” the magazine reported.

Two days later, Natalie and Benjamin attended a Beyoncé concert in Paris on May 26, while they were pictured kissing over dinner on May 29.

The duo met and fell in love while filming the director Darren Aronofsky‘s 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan, for which she won an Academy Award. Benjamin served as the movie’s choreographer and taught the actress how to dance. The couple married on August 4, 2012, in California’s Big Sur, 14 months after Aleph’s birth.

In July 2012, Natalie told the French publication Madame Figaro how much her family meant to her. “Nothing is more important than my personal life,” she revealed. “It’s something which comes first, always makes sense, and compared to the happiness of a successful family life, everything else is practically superficial.”

Natalie and Benjamin worked together again on the 2018 film Vox Lux. He gushed about his wife in an October 2018 interview with Us Weekly, telling the outlet, “Her work has been an inspiration. You know, she’s been so driven, you know, in this last year to make the world a better place. I think it’s inspiring. We talk what about [and] how you make a difference … for me, it’s about making a difference at home. It’s creating, you know, helping create that community, a sense of community.”