Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied may have separated, but that doesn’t mean they can’t put on a united front. The spouses were spotted at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, August 20, two weeks after news of their split broke.

Natalie, 42, was seen sitting next to Benjamin, 46, at the event in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, August 20. Their son, Aleph, appeared to be sitting on Benjamin’s lap to watch the game. The pair’s daughter, Amalia, was not seen with the trio, though. The Thor: Love & Thunder actress wore a gray long-sleeved blazer and kept her hair down in a sleek style, while Aleph, 12, donned a light blue long-sleeved shirt.

Natalie and Benjamin’s outing marks the first time the pair have been seen together since reports surfaced online claiming that the duo separated after 11 years of marriage. Neither of the Black Swan costars have publicly addressed their split. However, Natalie was spotted without her wedding ring on their 11th wedding anniversary on August 4.

“Natalie is very private about her personal life, but it’s clear that she’s starting over,” a source exclusively told Life & Style after news of their split broke. “She’s decided to move on with her life without Benjamin by her side.”

Earlier this summer, multiple reports swirled that Benjamin cheated on Natalie with climate change activist Camille Étienne. The drama ensued after the French publication Voici published photos of Benjamin and Camille, 25, walking into the professional dancer’s Paris office separately on May 24 and leaving within 10 minutes of each other later that day.

Benjamin, Natalie and Camille have not publicly responded to the affair allegations.

Natalie and Benjamin met in 2009 while filming Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar-winning psychological dance thriller, Black Swan, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress. Natalie and Benjamin worked closely together on the set while he served as the film’s choreographer and on camera in a minor role.

After they fell in love, Natalie gave birth to Aleph in June 2011. The couple later tied the knot in Big Sur, California, in August 2012. Six years later, Natalie and Benjamin worked together again on the movie Vox Lux. The choreographer even gushed about the opportunity to work with his wife again during an interview with Us Weekly in October 2018.

“Her work has been an inspiration,” Benjamin told the outlet at the time. “You know, she’s been so driven, you know, in this last year to make the world a better place. I think it’s inspiring.”

One month later, Natalie described how diligently her husband worked on the film in an interview with Extra.

“My husband choreographed the performance that she has at the end … it was so fun,” Natalie said in November 2018. “It was kind of like living out my childhood dreams of, like, being a pop star and having a microphone and then, you know, getting to work with my husband which is always so fun.”