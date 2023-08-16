Natalie Portman was noticeably not wearing her wedding ring during a gender equity panel in New Zealand amid reports she’s separated from husband Benjamin Millepied after he allegedly cheated on her.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actress, 42, looked stunning in a purple dress and was all smiles in photos of the event she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15. In three of the pictures, her left hand was clearly visible and ring-free.

“Honored to speak alongside my heroes last night at #EqualizeNZ — former Prime Minister @jacindaardern, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, and rugby icon @rubytui,” Natalie wrote in the caption while thanking the group New Zealand Story “for bringing us together to share our thoughts on gender equity … and Ruby, thank you for letting me wear your Olympic medal!”

Natalie turned off the comments on the post, only showing two: one from friend and fellow actress Sophia Bush who wrote, “Love this!!!” in addition to panel member Ruby, who shared, “Appreciate you Black Swan.”

The Annihilation star and the ballet dancer, 46, reportedly separated after he allegedly had an affair with 25-year-old French environmentalist Camille Étienne. News of trouble in their marriage first began in June when Benjamin was photographed spending time with Camille in Paris. At the time, Natalie reportedly forgave him and was willing to work on repairing their marriage.

The Oscar winner was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in her husband so that their children wouldn’t “grow up in a broken home,” a source told Us Weekly.

However, the pain remained. “Natalie was so hurt,” a source told Life & Style exclusively. “She felt she’d made so many sacrifices throughout their marriage in order to make Benjamin happy, only for him to make a fool out of her.”

The pair spent their 11th wedding anniversary on August 4 apart, as Natalie attended a soccer game in Sydney, Australia, without the ballet dancer. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider told Us Weekly on August 7.

Natalie and Benjamin met and fell in love while filming 2010’s ballet psychodrama Black Swan. The France native taught her how to dance and served as the movie’s chief choreographer. The couple welcomed their first child, son Aleph, on June 17, 2011. The duo wed in California’s Big Sur the following year on August 4, 2012.

One month prior to their nuptials, Natalie told the French publication Madame Figaro how family was everything to her. “Nothing is more important than my personal life,” she revealed. “It’s something which comes first, always makes sense, and compared to the happiness of a successful family life, everything else is practically superficial.” Natalie and Benjamin added to their family with the birth of daughter Amalia in February 2017.