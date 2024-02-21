Natalie Portman broke her silence about her rumored split from husband Benjamin Millepied seven months after reports claimed he cheated on the May December actress.

While speaking with Vanity Fair for their 2024 Hollywood issue, Natalie, 42, was asked how she felt about the noise surrounding her marriage. “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it,” she said. The publication admitted that they didn’t “love” asking about it, to which the Black Swan star replied, “I can imagine.”

Rumors swirled in July 2023 that Benjamin, 46, was unfaithful in his marriage and allegedly had an affair with activist Camille Étienne. Although neither Natalie nor Benjamin publicly addressed the chatter, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the Lucy in the Sky actress “was so hurt” by her husband’s actions.

“She felt she’d made so many sacrifices throughout their marriage in order to make Benjamin happy, only for him to make a fool out of her,” the source told Life & Style weeks after news of their alleged split broke. “Natalie wants to see if they can save this. She is trying. It’s just that the pain is still very fresh.”

The following month, Natalie was spotted solo during their 11th wedding anniversary as she attended a soccer game in Sydney. However, she and the choreographer attended the FIFA Women’s World Cup ​on August 20, 2023, and she seemingly was sitting on his lap.

During that time, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Natalie put on a “brave face” for the sake of their kids, Aleph and Amalia.

“Everything [Natalie] tried to do to make it work was for their sake. At the end of the day, though, Natalie had to consider her happiness. It was the only way her kids would flourish,” the insider explained. “She’s putting on a brave face for them, but once they’re asleep, the nights are the toughest. She cries herself to sleep over the loss of her marriage.”

Although the Star Wars actress and the French dancer are seemingly still together, a separate source exclusively told Life & Style in January that she was “officially pulling the plug” on their marriage.

“She really tried forgiving Benjamin — the last thing she imagined in her life was a divorce — but she could not get past the betrayal,” the insider said. “She desperately wanted to keep her family together, but at the end of the day, the trust that she and Benjamin had shared was irrevocably broken.”