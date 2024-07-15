Are RHOC's Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian Still Together?

Jennifer Pedranti was going through a transformative period in all aspects of her life when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during season 17. Not only was she going through a recent separation with her now-estranged husband, William Pedranti, after 20 years of marriage – but she was in a fresh relationship with now-fiancé Ryan Boyajian.

While Jennifer and Ryan always seem to be smitten with each other, her fellow Housewives have shouted their disapproval over the pairing. It may not be between them, but Jennifer and Ryan’s relationship is somehow involved in gossip on and off camera, which fuels the looming question: Are they still together?

When Did RHOC’s Jennifer and Ryan Start Dating?

The couple had an untraditional start to their relationship as the yoga studio owner was still married when she met and started dating Ryan in September 2020.

They first crossed paths earlier that year at RHOC star Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge’s now-closed gym, CUT Fitness. Ryan was an employee and slowly started to interact with Jennifer when she would arrive for her workouts.

While explaining their origin story during her debut on RHOC, Jennifer admitted that she and Ryan had an “emotional affair” while she was still married.

“Jenn and I, in the first maybe six months of me being at the gym, it went from ‘I don’t know her’ to ‘Hello,’ ‘Good morning,’ ‘Goodbye,’ to then we started to communicate,” Ryan told BravoTV.com in October 2023. “Jenn and her husband had been sleeping in different bedrooms for, I don’t know, two years prior to that.”

Another Shot at Marriage

Through the good, the bad and even the ugly, Jennifer and Ryan stood by each other’s side.

Tamra slammed their relationship during RHOC season 17 after she alleged that Ryan had a track record of dating women in relationships. Ultimately, the clash pushed Jennifer further away from her former friend and closer to Ryan.

In April 2024, Jennifer and Ryan continued their spring tradition of taking their kids to the Bahamas.

Jennifer Pedranti/ Instagram

The fitness instruction shares kids Everleigh, Dawson, Grayson, Harrison and Dominic with William. Ryan, for his part, has a son named Cole, and daughter named Tyler.

Ryan proposed to Jennifer during the family vacation and gushed over how “stoked” they were to walk down the aisle.

“We always say that our love is a gift, and this just feels like the icing on the cake,” the Bravolebrity told People one week after the engagement. “This is a magical time for us. I really am the luckiest girl in the world.”

Ryan told the publication that he made sure the proposal involved all of their children and gushed that they’ll be able to visit their “milestone” location during their future trips.

Jennifer reflected on the big moment and admitted that she was genuinely “shocked” by the public declaration of love from Ryan.

“He was like, ‘Come here for a second’ and we walked down on the beach. And he pulled me in, and I said to him, ‘Are you doing something?’ And the second he got down in the sand, I don’t even remember what he said because I was so surprised,” Jennifer told the outlet. “There were probably a hundred people lined up in the pool, and out of nowhere we just heard a roar of people cheering and clapping. It was absolutely amazing.”

Are RHOC’s Jennifer and Ryan Still Together?

The pair went on a date during the season 18 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but their table talk dampened the mood.

Jennifer shared the hardships of moving out of the home that she moved into after her divorce with the help of real estate agent costar Gina Kirschenheiter. The relocation was involuntary as Jennifer claimed that William stopped making rent payments and that Jennifer only contributed a “small portion” of the bill.

” … I started seeing a group text with Will and I and the owner of the home, saying, ‘I received partial payment of the rent. Are you gonna pay the rest of the rent?'” Jennifer said during a confessional.

While scrambling to look for a new home within her budget, Will opened up his home to his fiancée and future stepchildren. Jennifer’s reaction to the kind gesture shocked fans as she replied, “I know you say that, but are you thinking this whole thing through? What if you and I fall apart? We can’t stay. I gotta figure it out again.”

Ryan called out Jennifer’s negative thoughts and told her to shift her focus on the possible positive outcome.

The couple is still going strong and headed back to the Bahamas with their blended family in July 2024.