Friendly exes! Jennifer Pedranti fit right in when she joined The Real Housewives of Orange County during season 17 and her relationship with ex-husband William Pedranti has been a hot topic of conversation. Fans met him during the season 17 premiere and they are intrigued by the pair’s dynamic after their split. Keep reading to learn more about Will and his relationship with the reality TV rookie.

Why Did Will and Jennifer Pedranti Divorce?

The business owner and Will split in 2021 and she is now in a relationship with boyfriend Ryan Boyajian. Although the exes are more than amicable, Jennifer’s relationship with Ryan began when she was still married to Will, which was revealed on RHOC.

“When I met Ryan, I was just in a marriage that was dying. And just having this excitement about someone that I shouldn’t have,” she told costar Gina Kirschenheiter during a June 2023 episode.

Jennifer and Will tied the knot in September 2002 and welcomed children Dominic, Everleigh, Dawson, Grayson, and Harrison during their marriage. During their relationship, Jennifer moved from their Oklahoma home to Orange County with their kids while he stayed behind.

Courtesy of Will Pedranti/ Instagram

Though they split before she was cast for the RHOC, fans met Will during the season 17 premiere due to their “weird” living accommodations.

“Will and I share a house,” she said during the episode. “My ex-husband, Will, is living in Oklahoma, working for my family’s business. Instead of moving the kids back and forth all the time, when he comes in town, I go stay at [my boyfriend] Ryan’s, and then he’s in the house. Do I understand it’s weird? Yes – but it is just how we’re navigating it right now.”

Will has not publicly reacted to Jennifer talking about their marriage on the show.

What Is Will Pedranti’s Job?

As Jennifer mentioned, Will works for her family’s business, which is unknown as of publication.

Additionally, he has an extensive and impressive resume. Will is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Visgenx, a gene therapy company focused on degenerative retinal disorders, per his LinkedIn bio. Prior to that, Will was a partner at PENG Life Science Ventures, where he “assisted with capital raises of an aggregate of over $375 million and negotiated transactions with over $1 billion in total deal value.”

Astonishingly, the Ladera Ranch, California, resident holds two degrees, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.