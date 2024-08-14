As Emily in Paris season 4 is about to kick off on Netflix on August 15, 2024, fans want to know if Shakira is dating the show’s hunky star Lucien Laviscount after the pair starred in a steamy music video together.

Are Shakira and Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount Dating?

Multiple outlets reported the two became an item after starring as love interests in the singer’s March 2024 music video for the song “Puntería”

The duo had a romantic dinner date at New York’s Carbone and later hit up a club together in New York on March 26, 2024, following her performance in Times Square. They matched in black outfits as the “She Wolf” singer was beaming when paparazzi caught up with them.

Insiders told The Daily Mail that Shakira and Lucien were together but not “heavily involved,” in an April 4, 2024, report. Us Weekly also reported that Shakira and Lucien were “casually” dating at the time.

Lucien Laviscount Called Shakira an ‘Incredible Woman’

Speaking to Spanish outlet Despierta America at Shakira’s Times Square show in March 2024, Lucien said of the artist, “Honestly, I think she is one of the most incredible women I have ever met in my life, so being able to work with her and see her receive all her flowers is very special.”

Shakira Was ‘Charmed’ by Lucien Laviscount

The Colombia native was “pleasantly surprised by how charming and funny he was,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2024 about Shakira and Lucien, adding that things hadn’t yet become serious.

Another source told the outlet that Shakira was “happy” with where things were headed between the two. “Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on — and he’s very into her,” a third insider added.

Why Shakira’s Friends Were ‘Concerned’ About Lucien Laviscount Romance

“Shakira is desperate to fall in love – but her friends are concerned because Lucien has slowly crept his way up the celebrity ladder while dating women who were all less famous than Shakira,” a source told DailyMail.com.

“The women he has been with are all very different. Now he is seeing Shakira – and she wants love. But her friends fear he just wants people to know his name and she provides that. They are seeing each other but are not heavily involved yet,” the outlet reported.

Lucien has previously been linked to singer Jesy Nelson and actress Keke Palmer.

Insiders close to the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer also claimed she was “not over” her ex Gerard Piqué and said those around her “know that Lucien is a rebound.”

“She is dating someone who they fear is a player and she is going to get burned,” they added.

What Happened Between Shakira and Gerard Pique?

The “Underneath Your Clothes” songstress was with former Barcelona F.C. soccer star from 2011 until 2022. The former couple share two sons: Milan, who was born on January 22, 2013, and Sasha, who arrived on January 29, 2015.

After announcing their split in June 2022, Gerard began publicly stepping out with new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí.

Shakira opened up about her pain in the October 2022 issue of Elle, telling the publication, “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so, it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

Calling the split “probably the darkest hour of my life,” Shakira added, “everything is so raw and new. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family.”