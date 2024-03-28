New beau alert? Shakira sparked romance rumors with Lucien Laviscount in March 2024 after the British actor starred in her music video for “Puntería.” But who is Lucien, and are he and Shakira an item these days?

Who Is Lucien Laviscount?

Lucien, who was born in Burnley, Lancashire, England, got his start in acting in the U.K. by appearing on the teen drama Grange Hill in 2007. He went on to appear in the shows Coronation Street in 2009 and Waterloo Road in 2010 and 2011.

In the U.S., Lucien landed a regular role in Fox’s horror comedy Scream Queens in 2015 and later starred in Sony Crackle’s crime comedy-drama Snatch in 2017 and 2018. He also had a role on The CW’s Katy Keene. However, Lucien is most recognized for playing Alfie on Netflix’s Emily in Paris, a role he started in 2021. In the film world, he’s also known for his role in The Bye Bye Man (2017).

Are Lucien Laviscount and Shakira Dating?

Lucien and Shakira had undeniable chemistry in the “Puntería” music video, which was released on March 22, 2024. The video took place in a mystical world and saw the Colombian singer as a Cupid-like figure who shot an arrow at Lucien, a centaur, after he caught her eye. The arrow hit Lucien in the chest and he fell to the ground. However, in a later scene, Shakira tended to his wound and nursed him back to health as he fell in love with her. Another steamy scene showed the two getting intimate with each other and nearly sharing kisses.

Many fans speculated that Lucien and Shakira took their romance off camera when he joined her at her surprise Times Square performance in New York City on March 26, 2024, per TMZ. The pair reportedly then went to dinner at celebrity hot spot Carbone and appeared to be riding in the same SUV. They also coordinated in black outfits. However, Shakira and Lucien did not show any signs of PDA.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Neither Shakira nor Lucien have commented on the dating rumors. However, Lucien gushed about the pop star while speaking to Spanish outlet Despierta America at her Times Square show.

“Honestly, I think she is one of the most incredible women I have ever met in my life, so being able to work with her and see her receive all her flowers is very special,” he said.

Who Has Shakira Dated Since Her Split From Gerard Pique?

Shakira called it quits with Gerard Piqué, with whom she welcomed sons Milan and Sasha, in June 2022 after 12 years together. In 2023, she was rumored to have dated racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, actor Tom Cruise and basketball player Jimmy Butler, but the singer never confirmed these relationships.