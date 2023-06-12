Back in the dating game. Shakira and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton are in the early stages of a relationship, multiple outlets have reported. Shakira and Lewis have already been spotted together a few times in 2023, so many fans suspected they started dating. The relationship comes one year after Shakira announced her split from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué, whom she dated for 12 years. The former couple shares two sons, Milan and Sasha. Scroll on to read what we know about Shakira’s newest romance.

Is Shakira Dating Lewis Hamilton?

Shakira and Lewis first sparked dating rumors in May 2023, when they were seen on a boat together with some friends in Miami after the Grand Prix. A few weeks later, Shakira showed up to support Lewis in the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, where he drove for Mercedes.

After the event, Shakira and Lewis went out for dinner with some friends, including ​​Fai Khadra, Daniel Caesar and Mustafa. Mustafa shared a photo from the outing on his Instagram Story, in which Lewis could be seen sitting next to Shakira with his arm around her waist.

On June 8, a source told People that Shakira and Lewis were in the early stages of a romance, revealing that they’re being “fun and flirty.”

“They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” the source added.

Reps for Shakira and Lewis did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Is Shakira Dating Tom Cruise?

Lewis isn’t the only man sparking relationship rumors with Shakira recently. While attending the Miami F1 Grand Prix, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was spotted chatting with Tom Cruise. Rumors swirled that Shakira and Tom were dating. However, a source told Us Weekly that Shakira wasn’t interested in Tom in that way.

“Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him,” the source shared. “He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

What Has Shakira Said About Her Split From Gerard?

Shakira and Gerard officially called it quits in June 2022, sharing a joint statement to announce the news.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira met Barcelona Football Club Gerard in 2010 when participated in a music video she filmed for the World Cup. They confirmed their relationship in 2011. Shakira and Gerard never got married, but they welcomed Milan in 2013 and Sasha in 2015.

Following the split, Spanish media reported that Gerard had allegedly cheated on Shakira. While she did not address any affairs directly, Shakira did open up about the split in a September 2022 interview with Elle. The singer revealed she was going through the “most difficult” and “darkest hours” of her life as she coped with the breakup.

“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” Shakira said. “I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my No. 1 mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”