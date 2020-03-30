Courtesy of Ariana Grande/Instagram

We love ~the way~ Ariana Grande’s natural hair looks! On Monday, March 30, the “Imagine” singer, 26, took to Instagram to share a pretty new selfie featuring her real curls.

“Get a load a dis,” Ariana captioned the snapshot. In the picture, the former Victorious star also rocked a pink lip, bold eyeliner and a French manicure. Naturally, her fans and loved ones couldn’t help but gush over how stunning she is.

“MARRY ME,” commented Nashville star and Ariana’s longtime best friend Liz Gillies. “Favorite look on you. Always,” added Ari’s photographer and pal Alfredo Flores. “Beautiful,” Lil Nas X chimed in, while a fan echoed, “Those curls! You are everything, Ariana.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves! Unfortunately, the Florida native’s rumored new beau, Dalton Gomez, didn’t show his lady any love. However, according to In Touch, the pair is quarantining together amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Beyond that, Dalton, who works as a real estate agent in L.A., has now been identified as the man Ariana was spotted making out with in February 2020. Given Ariana’s highly publicized relationship (and subsequent breakup) with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, it seems she’s trying to keep her new romance as low-key as possible.

Speaking with Vogue in July 2019, Ariana reflected on her past romances as they relate to her most recent album, Thank U, Next, which turned a year old in November. “I’ve been boo’d up my entire adult life. I’ve always had someone to say goodnight to. So Thank U, Next was this moment of self-realization,” she expressed at the time. “It was this scary moment of ‘Wow, you have to face all this stuff now. No more distractions. You have to heal all this s–t.’”

These days, Ariana looks happier than ever. Keep thriving, girl … you and those curls!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!