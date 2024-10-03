Aric Jones Says It's 'Awesome' Having Taylor at Chiefs Games

No Brads and Chads here! One of Travis Kelce’s best friends, Aric Jones, opened up about his time with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at Kansas City Chiefs games.

“Taylor’s great. Taylor’s her own woman,” Aric, 32, told Page Six in an interview published on Wednesday, October 2.

The Ohio native also added that Taylor, 34, was welcome to participate in the “theme nights” that he and his friends have while watching games.

Aric continued, “We all look at Sundays as a fashion show. This is what we do: getting fresh and going to games. The thing to do in high school was go to the Heights games, because that’s where you put on your best outfit and that’s where the girls were. [And] now, 12 years into the NFL, we get fresh and we go watch Trav play. But at the end of the day, just having her there and having her presence there is awesome. She’s there to cheer on her boyfriend and hang out with us and, to be quite honest, that’s enough.”

Swifties have likely gotten to know Aric over the past year as Taylor and Travis’ relationship has been the source of all sorts of media attention, but that’s not something that has ever bothered Aric.

“I’m never going to downplay [the hype] or to say [the new attention] isn’t the coolest stuff in the world,” Aric explained to the outlet. “But, at the same time, all we got to do is be us. And the only thing that’s changed is that there’s a camera in the suite now. We stay loyal to ourselves. We stay loyal to our beginnings, stay true to our roots and who we are.”

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer has been a source of contention for some NFL fans. Last season, several people complained about Taylor getting too much screen time during Chiefs games.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

“At some point this is just a little ridiculous…” sports commentator Ari Meirov wrote via X on October 2, 2023, alongside a screenshot of the NFL’s official X account’s banner photo, which featured the pop star.

The account had also changed their bio to read, “Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties,” something else Ari had a problem with.

“NFL (and media) would be foolish not to bring it up. But there has to be a fine balance. The bio especially is just absurd,” he wrote in a followup post.

However, Taylor addressed the hate she was getting from some NFL fans in her interview with Time after being chosen as Person of the Year in December 2023.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Taylor explained at the time. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”