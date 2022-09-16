Ariel Winter is a huge fan of hair color experimentation. Despite being a natural “dirty blonde,” the actress loves to play with every color possible, from white blonde to bright red to extreme brunette.

She shot to fame at the age of 11 when Modern Family debuted on ABC in September 2009, where Ariel played brainy Dunphy family middle child, Alex Dunphy. The actress sported dark brown locks throughout the show’s 11 season run, but in the latter years, began playing her hair color in the months when the show wasn’t filming.

“People never guess, but my natural hair color is dirty blonde,” she shared with People in July 2019. “I’ve always had dark eyebrows, so I was that person. I have dirty blonde hair and really dark eyebrows and dark eyes. I’ve dyed it so many times in the past, so really the most important thing for me with my hair now is trying to keep my hair healthy.”

Ariel tried out a stunning red hue in 2019 and was thrilled with the results. “It makes me feel like a new me,” she told the publication at the time about being a red head. “I was pretty shocked that my hair color could make me look so different and a lot of people will not recognize me. They don’t piece it together because the hair looks so different for them, but I like it a lot,” she confessed.

“I’ve changed my hair so many times. I’ve really gone through some styles. I think it’s important to experiment with your hair and your makeup and your look, because you never know what you like and don’t like until you try it,” Ariel explained to Allure in July 2019. “I’ve always been down to try new hair colors, makeup styles, clothing styles. I’m pretty open to trying literally anything in the beauty sector.”

At the time, there was a look Ariel was desperate to try. “I’ve never dyed my hair platinum-white yet. Dyeing it this color (red) was something I was really excited to do. At first, I was nervous. But the day after I dyed it, I felt like a different person. I walked past my bathroom mirror and was like, ‘Oh my god! Who’s in my bathroom?’ And it was literally me. But I love it. It’s my favorite style I’ve done so far.”

Ariel ended up going platinum-white in 2020, loving the results and sharing her Game of Throne‘s Daenerys Targaryen-esque look in Instagram photos. She then toned down her hair to a more yellow blonde before debuting a deep fiery red color in April 2022, where she literally looked just like Ariel in Disney’s animated The Little Mermaid. And in between those looks, Ariel even sported pink locks for a time!

