New hair and a new dog? Does it really get any better than that? Ariel Winter stepped out to take her puppy to the vet in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 20. The former Modern Family actress, 22, looked cute and casual in skinny jeans, a T-shirt, flats and a white face mask with mock lipstick stains.

Ariel paired the cozy look with a whimsical pink backpack that just so happened to match her hair. While the California native went pink back in September, it appears as though her locks have lightened significantly since then. If anything, Ariel is serving more peach vibes than pink.

Either way, the Sofia the First alum looks fabulous — and her furbaby is beyond precious! While Ariel has yet to reveal the dog’s name or sex, we suspect she will soon. After all, she loves to gush over her four other pups on social media.

Since the series finale of Modern Family aired in April, Ariel has been keeping a low-profile. That said, the young A-lister does have plenty of love in her life. Two months after Ariel’s breakup from boyfriend Levi Meaden in October 2019, she began dating Dumplin’ actor Luke Benward.

“Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2020. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are.”

Thankfully, Ariel and Luke, 25, decided not to keep their romance a secret for too long. On Ariel’s birthday, the Tennessee native gave his ladylove a sweet shout-out. “Happy birthday, Bunny,” Luke captioned a photo of the pair posing at the beach on January 28. “You’re a dream,” he added in a second Instagram Story.

Since then, the cute couple hasn’t given fans many updates on their relationship. However, it’s clear they’re still going strong … at least professionally! On July 31, Luke gushed over an upcoming project with Ariel called Don’t Log Off. “Thank you for lending your talents to this out of the box movie. I think we made something special,” he wrote to the cast at the time.

To see photos of Ariel Winter taking her new puppy to the vet, keep scrolling!