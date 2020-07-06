Cuties! Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Luke Benward, have been going strong since December 2019 — and they aren’t afraid to show it. On the 4th of July, the former Modern Family actress, 21, shared the sweetest selfies with her man. While Ariel has been in the spotlight since she was only a kid, Luke’s career in Hollywood is still on the rise. To learn more about him, his past roles and relationship with Ariel, keep reading.

Luke is an actor:

To date, Luke has an impressive 33 acting credits under his belt. Even so, he is best known for his role as Bo in 2018’s Dumplin’ starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald. Luke was also on six episodes of Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie and eight episodes of the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Ravenswood.

Courtesy of Ariel Winter/Instagram

Luke’s dating history includes other actresses:

Ariel isn’t the first A-lister Luke has dated. In 2012, he was romantically linked to his Cloud 9 costar Olivia Holt. Prior to Olivia, 22, Luke reportedly dated English starlet Georgie Henley and actress Cristin McCleary.

As for Ariel, the Los Angeles native dated actor Levi Meaden for three years before calling it quits in October 2019. “Ariel felt like she and Levi were growing apart and not on the same page anymore and that’s why they broke up,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “But there is no bad blood between them.”

MEGA

Luke isn’t very active on Instagram:

The Tennessee native doesn’t post much on social media. However, on January 28, he gave Ariel a shout-out for her birthday on his Stories. “Happy Birthday, Bunny!” he gushed at the time. “You’re a dream.”

Luke and Ariel have a lot of chemistry:

“Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her,” a separate source previously told Us Weekly of the lovebirds. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him.” At first, Ariel was trying to keep her relationship with Luke “somewhat private,” noted the insider.

These days, the Sofia the First alum is still pretty tight-lipped about Luke, but we’re happy to see Ariel posting more photos with her beau!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!