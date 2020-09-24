Courtesy of Ariel Winter/Instagram

We see you, Ariel Winter! The former Modern Family actress, 22, showed off her colorful new hair in a stunning Instagram post. “Served you up some cotton candy and flowers for your Wednesday,” Ariel wrote on September 23. “*Insert much-needed cotton candy emoji here.*”

In addition to the A-lister’s flawless ‘do, done by celebrity stylist Joseph Maine, Ariel’s glam and outfit were totally on point. The Los Angeles native rocked Stuart Weitzman strappy sandals, a white blouse from ASOS, a studded, hot pink leather skirt from Nour Hammour and topped it all off with a Marie De La Roche handbag.

As for Ariel’s makeup, Ash Holm, who has worked with the likes of the Kardashians, Kristin Cavallari and so many more, went with a shimmery pink eyeshadow look for the young starlet. Moreover, Ash executed the most amazing eyebrows.

Thankfully, the beauty expert tagged all the products she used on Ariel. To recreate those full, natural-looking brows, you’re going to need to get your hands on some Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter Gel and brow powder from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

After Ariel was made up to look like a glowing goddess, she attended the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards hosted by Paw Works. As it happens, the California native is a huge animal rights activist and advocate for pet adoption.

In fact, Ariel has four gorgeous dogs of her own that she’s constantly gushing over on social media. When the Sofia the First alum isn’t playing with her furbabies, she’s spending time with her boyfriend, Luke Benward.

“Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her,” a source previously told Us Weekly of the pair. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him.” Prior to Luke, 25, Ariel dated Canadian actor Levi Meaden for three years before calling it quits in October 2019.

“Ariel felt like she and Levi were growing apart and not on the same page anymore and that’s why they broke up,” a separate source told Us Weekly at the time. “But there is no bad blood between them.”

