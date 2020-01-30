It’s clear Ariel Winter is all about natural beauty. The 22-year-old was spotted on Wednesday, January 29, walking around Studio City, Los Angeles, wearing no makeup and an oversized beige sweatshirt with sneakers. Ariel was nothing but smiles and even stopped to take photos with fans. We stan a good-spirited queen!

Ariel is all about keeping it simple when it comes to style. On January 29, she was seen grocery shopping while rockin’ jeans, a white tee and no bra. If anything, the brunette is always making a fashion statement, and that’s to always be confident.

Ariel’s confidence skyrocketed in 2015 after she had breast reduction surgery. Though the main reason for going under the knife was to reduce back pain, as a result, Ariel also loved the way she looked afterward. “I really couldn’t stand up straight for a long period of time,” the actress told Glamour at the time. “It started to hurt so bad that I couldn’t take the pain. My neck was hurting so bad and I actually had some problems with my spine. I had been discussing my chest with doctors for many years, but when I finally said, ‘I’m thinking of doing this,’ he said, ‘Your back is going to thank you so much.'”

She continued, “I got it for myself. I can’t even really put it into words about how amazing it feels to really feel right.” It’s no secret the Modern Family star prioritizes mental health, and she suggests others do the same. “I think it’s really important for kids to take care of themselves and make that a priority,” Ariel divulged to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “You can take care of yourself and not be selfish. You can make sure to prioritize how you feel. I think that’s something I [hadn’t done] for a very long time and I’m doing that now and [it] feels great.” You go, girl!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ariel out and about.