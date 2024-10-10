The music has stopped for Dancing With the Stars leading man Artem Chigvintsev.

Sources exclusively tell Life & Style the former fan favorite is now permanently banned from the show’s dance floor after his shocking domestic violence arrest — even though he managed to dodge the criminal charges.

“His dancing career is over, and he is never returning to TV,” says an insider. “The show’s producers have made it crystal clear — Chigvintsev is now persona non grata. This marks a permanent end to his long-standing presence on the series. The entertainment industry shows no tolerance for such controversies!”

But Artem insists the truth of the matter came out when prosecutors failed to file flimsy charges.

In addition, Artem’s rep tells Life & Style in a statement, “At this time, Mr. Chigvintsev’s sole focus is on the safety and well-being of his young son.”