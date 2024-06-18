Ashley Benson addressed fan comments about her post-baby weight loss after she shared a slimmed-down mirror selfie on Instagram. The actress, who welcomed baby No. 1 with husband Brandon Davis in February, insisted that she did not take weight loss drugs to shed the pounds.

“Comments like this are so funny to me,” Ashley, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 17, along with a screenshot of comments from people accusing her of using Ozempic for weight loss. “I know a lot of people take Ozempic and that’s totally fine. To each their own. But don’t discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I’ve done with mine.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum revealed that she has been doing Melissa Wood Health (MWH) pilates workouts since giving birth and said her decision to return to work quickly is what got her back on track. “Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself,” she shared.

The photo that got fans buzzing featured Ashley wearing sweatpants and a black tank top, which exposed the lower portion of her stomach. She completed the look with a hat, sunglasses and slide sandals with socks. “My fav hat,” she captioned the post.

Ashley and Brandon, 45, were first linked in January 2023 and got engaged that July. They tied the knot later that year and went on to happily welcome their baby daughter.

“It’s so much fun,” Ashley recently gushed to People. “She’s mostly in little cute onesies and stuff, but we’re taking her on vacation at the end of the summer, so I have all of her little dresses and accessories. I mean, it’s so much fun. Having a girl is the best.”

For the most part, Ashley has kept her family life private in recent months and has not shared photos of her little girl’s face on social media. On Sunday, June 16, she honored Brandon for Father’s Day by posting a sweet image of him cuddling the newborn, but her face was covered with a flower emoji.

“Happy first Father’s Day my love,” Ashley wrote. “From the moment I was pregnant you never left my side. Came to every single appointment because you knew how scared I was. You showed up for me every time and I knew you were going to do the same for our daughter and be the best daddy to her. We are so lucky to have you and we love you so much. She has the best daddy in the world.”