Selena Gomez Congratulates Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson

Winter may be a few weeks away but Selena Gomez is whipping out her bikinis! The Rare Beauty founder sent love to her Spring Breakers costars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson on their recent – and major – life milestones.

“Congratulations @vanessahudgens on being a wifey,” Selena, 31, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 7, alongside a photo of the pair heading to a Golden Globes afterparty in 2013.

The High School Musical alum, 34, got married to husband Cole Tucker on December 2 in Tulum after two years of dating. It’s unknown if Selena was one of the 100 attendees at her former costar’s nuptials.

“I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other—our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into,” Vanessa recalled to Vogue four days after her wedding. “Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical. Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”

Ashley, 33, on the other hand, is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Brandon Davis!

Selena shared a photo of herself and Ashley on the set of Spring Breakers and wrote, “My angel is having an angel. Congratulations @ashleybenson.”

In Touch reported that the Pretty Little Liars alum was on the road to parenthood on October 13. “I don’t know how far along she is, but she has been showing since at least September,” an insider close to Ashley told In Touch at the time. “She is wearing loose fitting clothes, avoiding photos, and is trying to keep it under wraps.”

The source also noted that Ashley’s “inner circle” already knew the big news, but was “not sure” if she was going to tell the public until after she gave birth. However, Ashley confirmed her pregnancy on November 6 when she and Brandon, 43, were spotted making their baby registry at the Babylist showroom in Beverly Hills.

Selena, Vanessa and Ashley have publicly reunited separately since filming the 2012 party film and they have also shared funny stories from their friendship.

In May 2015, The Princess Switch actress shared how she helped Selena dodge ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber at the Met Gala earlier that month.

“She’s one of my best friends and you just want to have your girlfriends’ backs,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “So, that’s what I did. We didn’t really try to avoid him or anything. I mean, no one really wants to see your ex boyfriend.”