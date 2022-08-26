Did Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson get plastic surgery? The actress has never admitted to getting any procedures, but she’s changed a lot throughout her time in the spotlight.

While Ashley may stay out of the world of Botox and fillers, that doesn’t mean she’s not aware of others in Hollywood enhancing their looks. In March 2021, the Spring Breakers star took to Instagram and shared a selfie with one of the app’s over-exaggerated filters on her face.

“Why does everybody look the same nowadays? Let’s be unique and true to ourselves,” she captioned the snap. “This is me using a filter lookin like a blowfish tryna fit in w all the L.A. girls now.”

While some fans laughed at her caption, others criticized the actress for shading other stars.

“I don’t see this as her mocking them, but more so mocking the society that makes them feel like they have to,” one commenter wrote at the time. Another added, “So you’re saying you’ve never had any work done? Botox, lip fillers?”

Ashley never further addressed the post, but the former Freeform star did address the public’s opinion of her in an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. that same month.

“If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do? I’m not going to sit out there and be like, ‘This isn’t true, this is what’s really happening,'” she shared at the time. “The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you, and you have to deal with it. People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don’t really know anything at all.”

Fans know Ashley for her Pretty Little Liars role as Hanna Marin, whom she portrayed on screen for seven years. However, she’s also made headlines for her relationships with Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” Ashley told Cosmo U.K. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

From the sound of it, she’s learned a lot about her time in the spotlight. Scroll through our gallery to see Ashley’s transformation over the years.