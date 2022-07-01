Not a Secret! See the OG ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast’s Sexiest Bikini and Swimsuit Pictures

The original cast of Pretty Little Liars gave fans the ultimate “A” drama throughout the 2010s. Actresses Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish blew their final kisses to the Freeform show in June 2017, but they went on to be the amazing women they are today! From a few becoming mothers to others working hard in showbiz, the OG group is thriving with their busy lifestyles. While they have hectic schedules, these A-listers occasionally enjoy some down time on tropical vacays or on beach outings, wearing a stylish bikini or swimsuit.

“Buoy, I can’t wait to do this again,” Shay cheekily captioned an Instagram carousel post in February 2021, featuring pictures of her donning a stunning white two-piece on a boat.

Fellow little liar Ashley soaked up the sun too when she uploaded a few sandy snaps to her Instagram account in May 2022.

“Had the best vacation #FSPuntaMita,” she captioned the post, which included a sultry selfie of the Spring Breakers star lounging in a pool.

While the amazing women have shared fun seaside moments with their followers, they have spoken out about the excruciatingly pressuring standards placed on women in society.

In Ocean Drive’s January 2016 issue, Ashley revealed she was called “too fat” for a role in a past audition.

“I’m a size 2! I cried for 30 minutes, but then, you have to let it roll off your shoulders or it could cause a serious eating disorder,” the Bring It On: In It to Win It actress said. “A lot of people in this industry hear they need to lose weight more times than they should.”

While she insisted this part of Hollywood can “make you stronger,” she also admitted that she didn’t want fans to see her as a picture-perfect person.

“I saw photos from a shoot of myself just the other day and thought, ‘What the hell? That doesn’t even look like me!’ I was so disappointed,” Ashley added. “I hate to think that girls are like, ‘She’s so skinny! Her skin is so perfect!’ I have pimples just like they do.”

Fellow costar Sasha also slammed body-shaming in an emotional September 2017 Instagram post.

“I’ve always struggled with my weight, and in my early teens, I realized health was very important,” the mom of one wrote. “My whole mindset and lifestyle changed for the better, and I was really happy and confident in my body and the way I looked. There, then, became a point where my body changed dramatically. Being in my line of work meant that all those changes were documented. There was major backlash on social media.”

During the last few seasons of PLL, online trolls attacked Sasha with weight gain comments, which the blonde beauty mentioned “disturbed [her] that so many females were so quick to tear [her] down on a subject that we all struggle with.”

“I decided at that point to love myself the way I am right now,” she continued. “That doesn’t mean I don’t want to improve myself. It means that I am making a point to love myself at every stage and chapter of my life.”

Sasha concluded her heartfelt note by encouraging her fans to embrace self-love.

“If you don’t love yourself, you’ll continue to chase people who don’t love you either,” she added. “Eat like you love yourself. Move like you love yourself. Speak like you love yourself. Act like you love yourself. Love yourself.”

