You’re doing great! New mama Ashley Graham shared the sweetest selfie with husband Justin Ervin and their newborn son, Isaac, on February 29 — and needless to say, these sweet new parents look pretty great for running on what seems to be very little sleep. That parent life, y’all.

“We’re not tired, you’re tired,” the 32-year-old captioned a photo of herself and her hubby, 31, with their brand new baby strapped to his chest. She even added the eyes emoji and the hashtag “#6weeks.” Both parents looked fresh-faced and happy — as most new caregivers do in those initial months of figuring out parenthood.

Naturally, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to send well wishes to the couple and share some tidbits of their own experiences. “Oh, you’re tired. [Nine] months into new parenting. Still tired but WORTH IT,” one fan wrote while another added, “Nah, you’ll always be tired for like the next 20 years.” Another user “It’s amazing how well you can function with no sleep isn’t it?!?!”

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the model has highlighted her postpartum experience. In fact, the brunette beauty got real about one of the less than beautiful parts of recovering post-birth on Instagram on February 10.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” Ash captioned a mirror selfie revealing her post-baby bod and postpartum undies. “After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing, but here we are!”

She continued, “No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and CEO at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.”

Clearly, this new mama is already superwoman when it comes to the whole parenting thing — but luckily, she has her hubby, too. You guys are killing it!