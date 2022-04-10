Slammed! The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard shut down a rumor from TikTok user Sasha Narang claiming that he cheated on Susie Evans.

“People that make these false accusations should be held accountable,” Clayton, 28, captioned an Instagram Story video on Saturday, April 9, in which he showed his iPhone location settings, revealing he was at a Mountainside Fitness in Arizona on Friday, April 8 — the night the alleged cheating had occurred. “Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature.”

In the clip, the Missouri native called the allegations “ridiculous,” but mentioned he wanted to make this “as easy as possible” by proving that Sarah’s cheating accusations were false. He also shared a screenshot to his Instagram Stories of an alleged DM exchange with Sasha.

“Your proof isn’t proof lmao [sic],” Sasha wrote in a DM message to Clayton. “Good luck, Sasha,” he replied. “Hope you learn a valuable lesson through this. Not all publicity is good publicity.”

Clayton’s brother Patrick Echard, and The Bachelorette alumni Noah Erb and Brandon Jones spoke out in defense of Clayton.

“Alright, so, some girl on TikTok is posting about Clayton cheating on his fiancée,” Noah, 27, said in his Instagram Story video upon learning about the speculation. “Can somebody tell that poor girl that she got catfished and that man does not love her, and that man is not Clayton from The Bachelor?”

Patrick, 25, and Brandon, 27, took a video together, which Patrick posted via his Instagram Stories.

“@bmacjones clout chasers,” Patrick captioned the clip, seemingly referencing Clayton’s original Instagram Story caption, accusing the TikToker of posting the accusation for fame or attention.

The responses came almost immediately after Sasha took to TikTok that day, claiming that a former Bachelor star flirted with her at Penny Farthing in New York City. While she initially did not name Clayton in her video, she later asserted that it was him in the comments section but has since disabled comments on her video.

“Um, so, I think I just ended the bachelor’s marriage last night (I had no idea) (wtf) [sic],” she captioned her post.

Sasha alleged in the clip: “So, last night, I was in a bar, and it was a very dark room,” she began. “It’s hard to see people, and this guy came up to me. We were, like, kinda standing near each other. He starts talking to me. He’s very attractive. So, I’m responding, we’re kind of flirting. Then, he proceeds to ask me, ‘Do you watch The Bachelor?’ And I go, ‘No,’ ‘cause I’ve never seen it before … So, he tells me he was just on it.”

Sasha explained that she presumed the man she alleged was Clayton had only appeared on one episode of the show and “got voted off.”

“So, I end up going back with him,” she continued. “Didn’t think anything was wrong with that. He approached me, he was flirting with me. Why would I assume he might be engaged? … He made it clear I couldn’t stay over, which is fine — I wasn’t intended on it. But he was very like, ‘You gotta go,’ And I was like, ‘OK, man, I’m outta here.”

Sasha then noted that she looked up the man on Google the next day and believed it was Clayton and that Clayton was engaged. However, the reality TV and Susie, 28, have not announced an engagement, and are just dating.

Clayton and Susie dramatically split at the end of season 26 of the ABC series when she expressed her concern over his overnight dates with other contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Susie was the only woman standing at the final rose ceremony in Iceland after Clayton, Rachel and Gabby had a huge falling out. However, the Virginia native ultimately did not accept the former football player’s declaration of love for her, and they both walked away single after the finale, which aired on March 14.

During After the Final Rose though, Clayton revealed that he left Iceland alone but Susie reached out to him. She then confirmed they reunited after the show ended and were still dating when the episode aired on March 15.

“We’re really happy and we’re happy to be here today,” she said. “That’s my boyfriend … I can confidently say ‘yeah, he’s incredible.”

It seems the couple have been doing well since then, as they both have updated fans with Instagram photos of each other.

The most recent photo featured him and Susie sitting in front of a pink rose background. He captioned the March 23 post, “I heard flowers can fix anything, so I found an entire building covered in them to take to her.”

Clayton and Susie did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.