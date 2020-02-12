The latest Bachelor fan theory about Peter Weber and (Spoiler!) Madison Prewett will have you shook. The ending of the pilot’s season still hasn’t been spoiled, but recent information points to things being “rocky” between Peter and the winner of his season. Surprisingly, there are a few clues that suggest Madison is involved. Keep reading for more. Caution: Spoilers about the season 24 finale are below. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know what happens!

The first bit of information comes from a Reddit user, who mods confirmed is someone close to a show producer. The insider claims that the 28-year-old and the winner from the season “are very rocky right now based on how they ended up together.” The person says their bumpy relationship is “based on his interactions with the other women that she is now seeing for the first time as they air.”

ABC

Of course, there are no guarantees that spoilers are 100 percent correct until we watch it played out on air. Peter has promised that he’s currently “happy” during interviews, but it seems like something is going down. Film crews were spotted with Madison, 23, in her hometown of Auburn, Alabama on February 11, according to photos obtained by Reality Steve. Considering the show wrapped filming in November, it’s definitely out of the norm that they would need any more footage from the brunette beauty. This, of course, leads fans to believe that if Madi isn’t the winner, she’s heavily involved in the finale.

The Bachelor Nation babe has made it clear that intimacy is very important to her. “If he sleeps with anybody else, it’s going to be hard for me to continue to move forward,” she can be heard saying in teasers for the upcoming episodes. Peter later admits, “Six days prior, I was intimate with someone else.”

The current theory stands that Madison leaves on her own during the finale after finding out something about the leading man and another contestant, but he goes after her. The reality pair has had a strong bond since the beginning. The California stud even admitted that he was “falling in love” with Madi during the February 10 episode. Does this finale spoiler stand up? We would say it’s a possibility at this point.

Time will tell!