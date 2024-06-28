Season 21 Bachelorette Jenn Tran turned to former show lead Michelle Young to get advice on how to deal with racism and haters as the show’s first Asian-American lead.

“I really wanted a perspective from a person of color and just get to know what her experience was like and where to kind of go with it,” Jenn, 26, told E! News in an interview published on Friday, June 28.

“I know that being in the limelight, you get a lot of backlash for it and racism, specifically. And I wanted to know how she handled all that and whether she thought it was worth it in the end,” the New Jersey native continued, adding that she reached out to Michelle, 31, for the advice before agreeing to become the next Bachelorette.

“And she was really great with a lot of good guidance. She was like, ‘There are gonna be haters out there, there’s gonna be racism out there, but know that you’re doing it for a reason and be strong-willed,’” Jen revealed.

The women found they wanted to take on the role for the same reasons. Season 18’s Michelle was the second Black Bachelorette, behind season 13’s Rachel Lindsay.

“We’re both in the same mindset in that we both want to keep making change happen,” Jenn explained. “And if we’re the people who are spearheading that, then all the better.”

The Miami resident was eliminated by Joey Graziadei in Season 28 of The Bachelor, going home in the seventh week. She was announced as the next Bachelorette during After the Final Rose on March 25.

Jenn shared how excited she was to be breaking new ground, telling host Jesse Palmer, “It’s honestly incredible and I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise.”

The physician’s assistant student continued, “Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV. I feel like it was really sparse. Anytime Asians were in the media it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype and I always felt boxed in by that because I was like, I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.”

“I am going to lead my own love story. I am going to be the main character in my story. I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives that may change,” she said.

Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere on July 8, on ABC and streaming on Hulu. She had a cast of 25 handsome hunks from all across the United States and Canada competing for her heart.

Show spoiler Reality Steve reported Jenn found true love by the end of her season and got engaged in the finale episode filmed in Hawaii in May.

The Bachelorette season 21 is also breaking new ground in that it wasn’t filmed at the iconic mansion used throughout the show’s franchises.

Instead, Jenn greeted her contestants for the first time at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, north of Los Angeles.

“I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself [is I’m the] first Asian Bachelorette, first PA student, we’re really breaking the mold this season,” Jenn told Entertainment Tonight on March 29. “I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold … I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”