Life change! Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia underwent surgery for a breast reduction on Tuesday, March 7.

“I did it,” the pilot, 27, captioned a video via TikTok that showed her day before and after going under the knife. Her roommate and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Genevieve Parisi helped to care for the reality star post-op.

“Everyone needs a friend like Gen … Hope you have a smooth recovery,” Bachelor in Paradise alum Abigail Heringer commented to which Rachel gushed, “She’s just the best.”

The Chicago native opened up about wanting a breast reduction one month earlier, asking her social media followers for advice about the procedure.

“OK, this is kind of a really big deal for me, but I wanted to come on here and ask if there are any women — or what women have experienced getting a breast reduction?” the reality star said in the TikTok clip on February 7. “I have been in the process of going through my insurance and [to get] the surgery done since I was 17 and I think I am about to get it done at the beginning of next month.”

Rachel added that she thought a breast reduction would “absolutely change [her] life” after struggling with physical issues.

“Not only in the way that I’m able to exercise and not have pain, but every woman I’ve ever met who’s gotten the surgery has said it’s absolutely changed their life,” she continued.

The Ohio University graduate acknowledged that the decision was a “huge deal” and she was “super nervous.” While responding to fans in the comments, she told a fan her “biggest fear” is her breasts growing back after undergoing surgery.

Rachel first appeared in the Bachelor franchise as a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season. She later became the leading lady of season 19 with costar Gabby Windey. During her season finale, Rachel got engaged to contestant Tino Franco, but they split shortly after filming when he admitted to cheating on her during their engagement.

Since the dust has settled from her breakup, Rachel said she simply wants to “move on with my life.”

“I obviously still believe in love and I really know it’ll come along when it’s ready,” she told People in September 2022. “I am looking forward to this time to myself and to be able to reflect on everything and move forward.”