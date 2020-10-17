The end of an era. Bachelorette alum Ashley Hebert and estranged husband J.P. Rosebaum have put their family home on the market just days after announcing they were separating after nearly eight years of marriage, according to Us Weekly.

Their Pinecrest, Florida home is currently listed with Sotheby’s for $1,149,000. The one-story, 2,980-square-foot property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a large living room, a renovated gourmet kitchen and formal dining room. The family converted the home’s bonus room into a play area for their kids, son, Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 3.

Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock

The grounds around the property are a whopping 18,606-square-feet and include a terrace, gated pool and playground area.

Ashley, 35, revealed she and her husband, 43, had split on Wednesday, October 14 via Instagram alongside a photo of the now-estranged couple slow dancing. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, J.P. and I have decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten,” the reality star wrote.

“Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” the Bachelor Nation alum added. “Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

On J.P.’s Instagram page, he noted “no one” is “to blame” for the split, nor was there any particular event that “triggered this decision.” He added, “We’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage. Our ultimate focus is to coparent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy [and] Essie.”

The former couple met during season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011. They got engaged during the finale and tied the knot in December 2012.