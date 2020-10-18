Congrats! Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard welcomed baby No. 5 with husband Tyler Johnson on Saturday, October 17. Their bundle of joy arrived just one day after the Bachelor Nation star revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child together.

“Baby #5 … oh, heavenly day …” the 34-year-old captioned an Instagram video from inside the delivery room. In the clip, Emily laid in her hospital bed as she awaited her newborn daughter. The video cuts to after her birth, where Tyler asked, “Is it a girl?” before noting the crying baby looked “just like Gatlin, one of our boys.” One of the delivery room nurses said the new arrival looked “just like her daddy.” The proud father shared a similar clip on his own Instagram.

Courtest of Emily Maynard/Instagram

On Friday, October 16, the West Virginia native revealed she was expecting her fourth child with her husband. “Ready or not #5,” Emily made the announcement alongside an Instagram photo of her sweet baby bump. Emily has an older daughter, Ricki, who is 15 years old. Her father, Emily’s then-fiancé and race car driver Ricky Hendrick, sadly died in a plane crash before his daughter’s birth. The ABC alum and her husband also share three sons, Jennings, 5, Gibson, 4, and Gatlin, 2.

Emily started her Bachelor Nation journey in early 2011 during season 15 of The Bachelor. She got engaged to star Brad Womack at the end of that season. The pair subsequently split, after which she was chosen to lead The Bachelorette for season 8 in 2012. She got engaged to Jef Holm during the finale, but the couple split just months later in October 2012.

Years before her stints on television, she met her now-husband, to whom she got engaged in January 2014. The pair reconnected after Emily split from Jef — and it wasn’t long before they walked down the aisle. In June of that year, Emily and Tyler wed during a secret ceremony at Tyler’s parents’ South Carolina farm.

Both Tyler and Emily’s late fiancé share the same birthday — April 2 — which has helped her heal over the years. “It’s the birthday of Ricki’s dad and it would remind me of all the celebrations his family and I missed out on,” she wrote on Instagram in 2018. “On our first date when Tyler told me his birthday I felt in that moment, as crazy as it sounds, God sitting in Heaven smiling at me. Now, 5 years later, he is absolutely nothing short of the best thing that’s ever happened in my life. Tyler, to try to put into words how special you are would be a disservice to you, but I hope you never doubt how much joy and love you bring into all of our lives.”