After ending her journey single on The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran reflected on how she confronted her ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, on live TV about his behavior after filming.

“I had no idea what was going to happen, and in the moment I was just thinking about the things that were important to me,” Jenn, 26, told People about confronting her ex during the After the Final Rose episode in an interview published on Friday, September 6. “And what was important to me was the fact that he disrespected our entire relationship after the fact.”

She continued, “Like, I said, I can sit here and try to understand why someone would change their mind after saying all those crazy, crazy proclamations of love, but to also then sit here and disrespect the entire relationship by doing things that you know are going to hurt me, and by doing things that are just disrespectful to me, is next level of crazy.”

Although the physician assistant didn’t anticipate being as “emotional” as she was watching their engagement footage playback during the live September 3 finale, Jenn wanted Devin, 28, to “understand why” she was so hurt as he had been “unapologetic” throughout their breakup.

“I’m going to be honest, [producers] definitely walked me through everything, and I knew that I was going to have to sit there and watch it with him,” she explained. “And honestly, in that moment I was kind of like, ‘That’ll be good for him,’ because he’s just been so dismissive of the whole relationship and everything that he said to me.”

ABC fans watched Jenn’s heartbreaking split from Devin play out during the season 21 finale. In a never-before-seen twist, instead of airing footage of their romantic beach engagement, Jenn appeared onstage and revealed her relationship with Devin had ended shortly after filming. The Miami resident told the audience that she felt Devin pull away “almost immediately” after filming as she began noticing “inconsistencies.”

“As soon as we had left Hawai’i, things were just different,” she told host Jesse Palmer. “It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time.”

Jenn was also given the opportunity to confront her ex onstage, where she called him out for his questionable behavior, including following Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on Instagram just a day after their breakup.

“Ending the engagement on a phone call? The next day I wake up to you following girls on Instagram? And not just any girl, but Maria?” Jenn said. “Not only is that so disrespectful to everything we shared together — I just don’t understand it. It completely invalidated our relationship. Everything we felt for each other. Did that even mean anything to you?”

Meanwhile, Devin insisted his feelings for her were genuine but faded. “Obviously I failed you,” he said. “And there’s nothing I can say other than that. But, everything I felt for you was real.”