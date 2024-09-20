The Bachelor alum Kelsey Anderson is tired of fans questioning her fiancé Joey Graziadei’s flirty friendship with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Jenna Johnson.

After Joey, 29, made his DWTS debut on Tuesday, September 17, fans couldn’t help but notice how close he got to Jenna, 30, during their routine. While many viewers took to social media to react to their apparent flirtations, Kelsey, 26, joked about their concerns after recalling how they got engaged during the season 28 finale of The Bachelor.

“So many people are like, ‘Kelsey, why is Jenna touching your man like that?’ And honestly, I don’t know… Maybe because it’s her job? Maybe because she’s a professional dancer and she has to touch him to dance? I don’t know, that’s my understanding of it,” she said in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, September 19. “I’m just so tired of everyone being like, ‘Kelsey’s so strong, I could not do this, I could not watch this if I was Kelsey.'”

Kelsey then walked her fans through a “recap” of her and Joey’s love story. “Do y’all remember how Joey and I met? We met on The Bachelor,” she said. “He was dating 31 other women while he was dating me, and I won the Super Bowl ring.”

“I have to have a certain level of security to go through all that, and Joey and I are still together and strong after a year of all of that craziness,” she said. “Joey also has to be the type of man to give me the … reassurance that I need and deserve in our relationship. So we are all good in the hood.”

She then said that if she can “survive” Joey dating other women at the same time as her, then she “can survive watching him dance with a married woman with a cute little baby boy.”

Kelsey continued the video by saying she was “very proud” of Joey after he impressed the judges with his performance of the Cha Cha to Tyler Hubbard‘s “Dancin’ In The Country.”

“He is killing it,” she added.

While many fans took to the comments section to praise Kelsey for her take on the situation, Jenna also showed her approval by commenting, “That’s my girl right there.”

Joey isn’t the only Bachelor Nation star on the current season of DWTS, as he is also competing against ex Jenn Tran. After Joey and Jenn, 26, split during his season of the show, she went on to be the leading lady of season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Before the season kicked off, Joey shared his real feelings about competing against Jenn. “I’m excited. I mean, Bachelor Nation runs deep, right?” he told Us Weekly on September 4. “They always do Dancing With the Stars, so it’s an exciting opportunity and we’re just gonna have fun with it.”

Disney/Chris Willard

“I saw her earlier today. Obviously, she came in last-minute, but I got to say hello and give her a hug,” Joey continued. “We’re just, like I said, excited to get this thing going.”