Dream team! Bachelor star Matt James and Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee teamed up for an epic TikTok collaboration on Wednesday, September 8, ahead of their stint on Dancing With the Stars season 30.

The dynamic duo, who appeared to be hanging out alongside fellow contestants Amanda Kloots and JoJo Siwa, joined forces for a choreographed dance to “Cognac Queen” by Megan Thee Stallion. Both the gymnast, 18, and the reality star, 29, were all smiles during the cute clip. “Tiktok >>> DWTS,” Suni captioned the post.

The ABC reality series revealed their new cast — which includes Spice Girls alum Mel C, Brian Austin Green and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore — the same day.

Fans are eager to see the Bachelor season 25 lead on television again. He last made headlines for reconciling with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell following their split in February. Four months later, an insider revealed to Life & Style that Matt and Rachael, 24 — who finished season 25 as a couple — were “in love again” after breaking up as a result of Rachael’s past racist behavior. “They decided to give their relationship another shot, and it seems to have worked,” the source explained in June.

The insider noted that the pair were on an “ongoing journey” to “make it work as a couple,” with the Georgia native attending “intense sensitivity training.” Matt and Rachael also attended “couples therapy” together.

As for Suni, the Minnesota native is coming off of some epic wins at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last month. She took home the gold medal in the all-around competition, the bronze medal on the uneven bars and a silver medal alongside the rest of Team USA. Following the Games, she revealed she would be going on a social media break when she returned home.

“I’ll probably cool down a little bit and just focus on what I need to do especially because we’re coming to the end. I want to just do the best I can and end it off good,” she revealed to reporters in Japan following her bronze medal win. “I’m probably going to delete Twitter. Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people say, but [on] Twitter it’s just so easy to see everything. So, I’m probably going to have to end up deleting that.”

However, she kept one app on her phone, which made way for this incredible collab with Matt. “TikTok is my getaway app,” the Auburn University student added. “It’s just so fun.”