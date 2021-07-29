This really is true love! Now that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been dating for more than two years, he’s totally okay with when she farts around him. But the “Havana” singer still joked about the honeymoon phase of a relationship, where one needs to hide any of their gross habits so as not to scare away their new partner.

Camila, 24, shared a TikTok video on July 28 of herself sitting on a bed as she waved goodbye to Shawn, 22, as he walked out their hotel room. After the door was firmly shut behind him, she smiled and looked relieved, letting out a huge fart sound that appeared to have been inserted into the video.

“That first phase of dating when you can’t fart or poo or be a human,” Camila captioned the hilarious video. But Shawn was on to her antics, writing in the comments, “But you do fart though.”

Fans went wild for the video. One wrote, “Finally, celebrities that are actually relatable,” while another gushed, “Am I the only one who loves how genuine they are?” One user joked that Shawn is probably​​​ just as guilty of trying not to let one rip in front of Camila, adding, “I’m sure he did the same thing outside.”

@camilacabello That first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human ♬ Opportunity – Quvenzhané Wallis

The couple just celebrated two years of dating on July 3. She shared a slideshow of adorable photos of the pair to her Instagram with the caption, “Happy anniversary Kuko. Here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love.”

It took months for Shawn and Camila to admit finally they were dating. Despite putting on plenty of PDA shows during the summer of 2019, it wasn’t until September of that year that she admitted that their longtime friendship had blossomed into something greater.

“Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person. I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say — I think that’s what makes me emotional,” she told Elle, without referring to Shawn by name.

“I’ve loved people from afar, but falling in love with someone and having feelings for someone, but they don’t know … It’s different,” she added. Camila finally confirmed their romance a month later while appearing on UK’s Capital Breakfast radio show. “We’re pretty happy. I really, really love him a lot,” she said of her “Senorita” collaborator. It remains unclear when the two were finally comfortable enough to break wind in each other’s presence.