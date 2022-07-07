She’s hot and unbothered! Actress and model Barbie Ferreira is known for her role in Euphoria as well as pushing boundaries on social media, sharing fiery bikini photos for her 6.2 million Instagram followers among life updates.

“It was really hard to be a bigger girl going to auditions,” the Queens, New York, native said during an August 2019 interview with Now This Entertainment, explaining the difficulties of working in the entertainment industry at a larger-than-average size, adding, “When people were like, ‘Ah, you look too mature for this character,’ which is just coded language for, you know, ‘ermm your hips are big.’”

She continued, “Since I was, like, 16, that’s been a thing in my life. People always have their two cents on my body. It just goes right above me, but it wasn’t like that the entire time. At first it was very hard to kind of unpack the fact that, you know, I’m never gonna be a ‘skinny girl’ that I always wanted to be and that doesn’t mean that I can’t always do what I want. It’s just, I have to reframe everything and not just be like, ‘If I lose 40 pounds, I can be an actress.’”

Although the Brazilian model has struggled with size discrimination from a young age, she turned her challenges into a positive experience.

“It’s very special to me that, like, having that whole thing and feeling bad about myself but really learning and exploring what it is to be me, what I like in people, what I want to do with myself, how my energy is and the kind of creativity that I can bring but also — ‘cause looks are just, like, you know, I’m over it. You know, I’m over thinking about what I look like,” the actress shared with a smile.

Despite her typically positive outlook, the Euphoria star spoke out after rumors sparked that there was drama on the HBO show’s set between her and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson.

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” the actress told Insider in an interview published on March 3, days after the Euphoria season 2 finale. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it’s, kind of, like mundane little things.”

The Unpregnant star added, “But I really think that the fans are really passionate, and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

