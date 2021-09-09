Bachelor in Paradise star Becca Kufrin clapped back at a fan who shaded Thomas Jacobs amid their season 7 romance.

“The guy has ‘red flags’ written all over him,” someone commented on Becca’s Instagram post on Wednesday, September 8, with the former Bachelorette contestant, 29. “Red is my favorite color,” the Bachelor Nation babe, 31, cheekily responded.

Becca Kufrin/Instagram

The throwback photo from BiP filming showed Becca sitting on a day bed in a skirt and bra top smiling at Thomas as he wiped her feet and slyly smiled at the camera.

Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Their social media flirtation continued. “Sweet band T-shirt,” Thomas captioned a photo of Becca on his Instagram Story. He added a black cat holding a heart-shaped balloon with the phrase, “Smitten Kitten,” written on her white crop top. The Bachelor Live On Stage host shared the photo on her own social media.

When Thomas arrived at the beach in Mexico, he struck up a flirtation with Tammy Ly. After Becca was given a date card, she asked for Tammy’s permission to take Thomas out for the evening. Although the Syracuse native was bummed to see him accept Becca’s invitation, she understood Paradise is about exploring other relationships.

Before BiP, Thomas had a rocky stint on season 1 of The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston. He admitted to the other contestants that becoming the next Bachelor was “on his mind” before coming on the reality dating show when asked directly by Hunter Montgomery.

While sending him home during the week 4 rose ceremony, Katie told Thomas his “Bachelor audition [was] over,” calling him “selfish” and “a liar.”

However, it seems as though Katie, 30, and Thomas’ past drama is water under the bridge. The Washington native left a sweet comment praising Becca’s relationship with her ex.

“Obsessed with this … look how you look at him!” Katie commented on her pal’s post with a heart-eyed smiley emoji.

What happens between Becca and Thomas during season 7? Keep reading to find out. Caution: Spoilers below!

The reality TV duo splits before the finale, according to Reality Steve. Although it seems like they were briefly broken up after filming, the gossip outlet reported they are currently dating again.