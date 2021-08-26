Bachelor in Paradise star Becca Kufrin slammed a fan for “slut-shaming” Maurissa Gunn after she and Riley Christian hooked up in the “boom boom room” during week 2.

“No wonder Maurissa has never had a date!” a rude commenter wrote on the Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page on Wednesday, August 25. “Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free? Geez, jumping into bed after only knowing Riley for a few hours? She definitely isn’t there looking for a husband — no one wants to marry that!”

Bachelor in Paradise/Instagram

The former Bachelorette star, 31, fired back at the hater and defended the BiP contestant, 25. “I would think by 2021 we’d stop slut-shaming. Why are you only casting this negativity on Maurissa?” Becca questioned. “It takes two consenting adults to tango, and by the looks of it, both Riley and Maurissa had a great tango. I personally love this for them.”

The B the Label designer then tagged Maurissa in her response and invited her “on a date” next time she’s in California.

Riley, 31, who first appeared on Clare Crawley’s season, arrived at the beach during the second week of the season. Maurissa had already struck up a romance with Connor Brennan (a.k.a. Connor the Cat) but couldn’t deny her attraction to the attorney after he invited her on a date.

They bonded even more during dinner, and Maurissa opened up about gaining 80 pounds and hitting “low lows” after a devastating breakup in her past.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I can guarantee you’re beautiful now, you were beautiful then,” Riley said, before gushing that their date was “exceeding” his expectations. The two were having such an amazing time that they wanted their night to last a little longer. They headed to the “boom boom room” and could be seen rolling around in bed together.

As far as Riley and Maurissa are concerned, they don’t seem to have any regrets over the amazing evening.

“That was something special,” the Bachelor Nation stud wrote via Instagram along with two sweet photos with Maurissa.

The former Bachelor contestant from Peter Weber’s season gushed that it was the “best first date ever” on her own page.

