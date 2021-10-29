Amid Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split following an altercation with the model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, is staying loyal to her family. “Bella is no longer a fan of Zayn either,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively.

“She doesn’t particularly want to get involved but is supporting her mom and wants Gigi to be happy,” the source adds. The supermodel has stopped following Zayn, 28, on Instagram, after news broke on October 28 that he was involved in an incident involving Yolanda.

Since then, a lot of drama has gone down in a very short period of time. Hours after the altercation news was made public, so was the split between Gigi, 26, and her 13-month-old baby Khai’s father.

“Zayn and Gigi have silently separated. They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working,” an insider told In Touch about the former couple. The source added that after their split, which was confirmed by multiple sources, “Zayn continues to be very much involved in Khai’s life and he and Gigi still care deeply for each other.”

By the following day, the former One Direction member had pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment involving the September 29 altercation with Yolanda, at the Pennsylvania home where he and Gigi had been raising Khai, according to documents obtained by Life & Style.

According to documents, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum claimed Zayn “shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.” He reportedly shouted profanities at Yolanda, including calling her “a f—king Dutch slut” and told her to “stay away from [my] f—king daughter,” per the paperwork

The documents noted that Gigi was present during the altercation, and Zayn allegedly said to her, “Strap on some f–king balls and defend your partner against your f–king mother in my house.”

On Wednesday, October 27, Zayn was put on 90 days of probation per count (totaling 360 days) and is required to take anger management classes. He must also stay away from Yolanda. If Zayn complies with the judge’s terms, the singer’s probation could end after six months, instead of the one year it stands at now.

Zayn had previously claimed he never hit Yolanda in a statement he released to TMZ on October 28. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” the “Pillowtalk” singer told the outlet.