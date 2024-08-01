Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s BFF status has dwindled in recent times, sources exclusively tell Life & Style, and now the Gone Girl actor is feeling hurt and betrayed after being effectively replaced by Bradley Cooper.

Though the Good Will Hunting stars have been best friends since their early days in Hollywood, Ben, 51, could really use a pal to lean on amid his marital strain with Jennifer Lopez. In May, it was reported that Ben and J. Lo, 55, are “headed for a divorce” and that the actor moved out of their martial home.

“Ben hasn’t been a whole lot of fun to be around lately,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He says he’s fine and over his breakup with J. Lo, but he always manages to drag the conversation back to his problems with the divorce, and Matt ends up playing therapist.”

Now, the cracks in their bromance are starting to show. Last month, Bradley, 49, and Matt, 53, were photographed together with Jeremy Strong and their families in Denmark. Earlier that month, Matt and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted on a family vacation on the island of Mykonos in Greece.

“This is a big kick in the teeth for Ben because he tried to arrange a vacation with Matt and got the brush off,” the insider reveals. “Matt told him he was too busy, and now he’s suddenly in Europe hanging out with Bradley Cooper, and Ben’s been totally left out. Ben would have dropped everything to join them, he could have brought the kids, and they all could have had fun together.”

However, the source says, “Matt clearly wanted some space.”

While neither Ben nor J. Lo publicly addressed the rumors that there is trouble in paradise, Ben has been photographed looking particularly down and out in recent days. The actor has also been seen without his wedding ring on, and he was nowhere to be found when J. Lo celebrated her recent birthday in the Hamptons. On her special day, Ben closed on a new home in Los Angeles, California.

According to the insider, “Matt loves him and wants to help but he also just wants to enjoy himself on a summer holiday and so does Luciana, and they don’t see why they should feel guilty about it. But for Ben it’s breaking the bromance code big time, and he’s pretty hurt and upset.”

Matt and his wife — who married in December 2005 — are actually very happy these days, with an insider telling Life & Style last month, “Ben’s troubles with J. Lo and other women have served as a handy guide for Matt when it comes to what not to do in a relationship.”

Added the source, “He sees how lonely Ben is, the pain he goes through when he has these breakups, the cost of it, to his mental stability as well as his bank balance. All things considered, Matt feels beyond grateful to have such a wonderful wife and stable marriage.”

Ben and Jennifer are reportedly set to file for divorce. Multiple sources told the Daily Mail in a report on Wednesday, July 31, that the couple’s paperwork has been “finalized, but not yet turned in.”