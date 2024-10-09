Selena Gomez was caught dancing with a man at Sabrina Carpenter’s Madison Square Garden concert on September 29, but it wasn’t boyfriend Benny Blanco. In a since-deleted TikTok video, the actress, 32, could be seen grinding up on her Emilia Pérez co-star, Edgar Ramirez, in NYC.

“While Benny is a pretty secure dude, he did get a little worried when he heard Selena was dancing with another guy,” a source claims of the music producer, 36. “Once he realized it was Edgar, who’s her good friend, and not some random dude, though, his fears disappeared.”

Selena seemingly responded to the questions their encounter raised among fans by re-posting a video of her and Edgar, 47, grooving together at a 2023 Beyoncé concert on TikTok. “OMG, how dare I dance with my bestie,” she shot back.