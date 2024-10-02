Selena Gomez and Emilia Pérez costar Édgar Ramírez sent the internet into a frenzy in September 2024 with a video of themselves dancing closely at a Sabrina Carpenter concert. The clip sparked rumors of trouble in paradise between the “Calm Down” singer and boyfriend Benny Blanco and had many fans wanting to learn more about Édgar.

Who Is Edgar Ramirez?

Édgar is a Venezuelan actor who has become known for his roles in The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), Vantage Point (2008), Wrath of the Titans (2012) and Zero Dark Thirty (2012). He also starred in the second season of American Crime Story in 2017, playing the role of Gianni Versace.

Emilia Pérez is a Spanish-language French musical crime comedy based on Jacques Audiard’s opera libretto of the same name, which was loosely adapted from Boris Razon‘s 2018 novel Listen. The movie follows cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón), who enlists lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña) to help fake her death so that Emilia can resume living life as her true self. “This musical odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness,” the synopsis reads.

Édgar plays Gustavo Brun, the boyfriend of Selena’s character, Jessi Del Monte.

Are Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramirez Dating?

Selena attended Sabrina Carpenter’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on September 29, 2024, with Édgar and a few other friends, as she revealed in several videos posted on social media. One clip circulated online of Édgar dancing closely behind the “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker, leading many fans to question if the costars had taken their romance offscreen.

The following day, the pair added fuel to the relationship speculation by appearing to get cozy at the New York City premiere of Emilia Pérez. At one point while taking photos together on the red carpet, Édgar leaned over to whisper something in Selena’s ear and kiss her on the cheek as she smiled.

Selena hit back at criticism over the dancing video and seemingly shut down romance rumors by sharing a throwback video of herself and Édgar dancing at a Beyoncé concert in 2023 on her TikTok Story. “Omg how dare I dance with my bestie,” she wrote over the clip with a shocked emoji.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Still Together?

Selena confirmed that she was in a relationship with producer Benny in December 2023.

“[Benny has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she wrote on Instagram after calling him her “absolute everything in my heart.” “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Selena also revealed at the time that she and the “Eastside” hitmaker had been dating in secret for six months. They appear to still be going strong as of September 2024, as Benny commented on a video of his girlfriend seductively dancing to Sabrina’s song “Juno” at the MSG concert.

“Can’t keep my hands to myself,” he wrote, referencing Selena’s 2015 song “Hands to Myself.”

There have even been rumors that Selena and Benny could take the next step in their relationship and get engaged. The singer sparked engagement rumors by posting a photo with heart emojis covering her left ring finger in August 2024. A source exclusively told Life & Style at the time that although Benny hadn’t popped the question just yet, fans could expect it soon.

“Selena has been wearing a ring on that finger,” the insider said. “It’s just a matter of time before she and Benny make an official announcement.”