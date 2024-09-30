Selena Gomez Dances in Sheer Dress at Sabrina Carpenter Concert

Selena Gomez fans couldn’t calm down after the singer shared a video of herself doing a sultry dance to Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Juno” while wearing a sheer dress at the pop star’s Short n’ Sweet tour concert at Madison Square Garden.

The Ony Murders in the Building star, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 29, to share the clip of herself enjoying the show in a sparkling black long-sleeved mini dress. The dress’ skirt featured completely sheer pleats that showed off her black underwear underneath. Selena paired the frock with bedazzled fishnet tights and white boots, with her long brown hair styled in loose curls.

While Sabrina, 25, sang “Juno” on stage at the sold-out arena in New York City, the “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker shook her hips and played with her hair as she did a flirty dance routine for the camera. Selena bent her knees, playfully stuck out her backside and even lifted her dress a bit before grabbing the railing of the balcony and leaning backward.

In the caption, the My Mind & Me star simply tagged boyfriend Benny Blanco, whom she has been dating for more than a year.

The “Eastside” singer, 36, commented on his girlfriend’s video, “Can’t keep my hands to myself,” referencing her 2015 song “Hands to Myself.”

Selena and Benny first crossed paths in 2015 while collaborating on her single “Same Old Love,” which he coproduced. The pair worked together on “Kill Em With Kindness” that same year, as well as “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019 and “Single Soon” in 2023.

Much to fans’ surprise, Selena wasn’t “single soon” at all when the song was released, as she confirmed her romance with Benny in December 2023. She gushed that the cookbook author was her “absolute everything in my heart” in the comments section of an Instagram post that shared the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She’s In a Relationship.”

“[Benny has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she wrote. “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.” Selena also revealed at the time that she and the producer had been dating in secret for six months.

Selena Gomez/TikTok

Benny revealed that he considered Selena to be The One in a May interview on The Howard Stern Show. When the host said that he was “predicting marriage” for the couple, the record executive replied, “You and me both.” And though he didn’t have a ring at the time, he vowed to “get his act together.”

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,’” Benny gushed. “People always said this to me, ‘When you know you meet your best friend,’ she truly is my best friend. … We laugh all f–king day, she inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like, ‘What did you do?’ ‘Oh I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording.’ My day sounds like s–t every day compared to hers.”

Selena sparked engagement rumors in August when she shared a selfie with heart emojis that were strategically placed over her left ring finger. A source exclusively told Life & Style on August 20 that Benny hadn’t proposed yet, but fans could expect an engagement soon.

“Selena has been wearing a ring on that finger,” the insider said. “It’s just a matter of time before she and Benny make an official announcement.”

The source continued, “Selena’s never been happier and she’s told everyone that he’s The One. Benny makes her feel like a queen every day. He’s everything she could want in a husband.”