He’s focused. Bachelor in Paradise alum Chad Johnson “is so gung ho about becoming this massive porn star,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s all he thinks about, and it has completely overtaken his life.”

The reality star, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2016, has slowly been working his way into the porn industry and is determined to make it big. “He’s making good money with his OnlyFans account, but he’ll do just about anything to double, triple, quadruple that amount,” adds the insider. “He dreams of having a huge porn career and empire — the sooner the better.”

So far, Chad and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Annalise Mishler have made “$40,000 a month from their posts on OnlyFans,” according to an interview he did with Daily Mail in April. The ex-couple, who have had their fair share of ups and downs, have worked together in the past by posting “stuff every two or three days” and “putting out more stuff, getting crazy with it.” However, due to the couple’s “constant turmoil,” Chad isn’t sure “what’s going to happen” with their partnership.

“I still love her,” he told the outlet at the time. “We’re just working through problems, trying to figure out if it would work.” Regardless, Chad sees himself moving to Las Vegas and building himself a “porn palace.”

These days, Chad has been promoting his work on Instagram. Additionally, the former ABC contestant is launching a subscription app called “ChadsPlayHouse,” which will feature exclusive X-Rated content.

“Get ready for the most WILD series you’ve ever seen with popular guests from your favorite reality TV shows, YouTube, Instagram and even some of them weird TikTok f–kers,” he shared on Instagram on June 3. “It’s like a more fun version of The Playboy mansion but with games and challenges.”

According to his website, the app will be “coming soon.”

