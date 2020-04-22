New direction. Bachelor Nation alum Chad Johnson revealed that he’s becoming a porn star with on-again, off-again girlfriend Annalise Mishler. The pair have been making soft-core videos on the pay-to-follow social media platform OnlyFans. The reality star admitted he’s “always had a really crazy high sex drive” and “to be able to make money off of it is f—king amazing.” He plans on moving to Las Vegas and making his own “porn palace.”

“I’m tired of basically being f–ked around by Hollywood,” the 32-year-old explained to Daily Mail about his new career change. “I need money. I gotta figure out something. This is a way to take the power back.”

The former Ex on the Beach star has had a tumultuous few months. He was arrested on February 24 following a heated fight with Annalise, 25, which she documented on her Instagram Story. He was booked for felony domestic violence and robbery, according to TMZ. A week later, he was visited by the police after he allegedly posted a concerning image on social media that led some followers to believe he was suicidal. Police showed up to his San Fernando Valley home to perform a welfare check, and though authorities declined to name the person involved, “it was determined that they posed no threat to his [or] herself, nor to anyone else,” Life & Style confirmed at the time. He was arraigned on March 20 and pled not guilty to six misdemeanor charges.

The Famously Single star and Annalise have not yet posted clips of themselves having sex, but Chad noted that they’ve done “everything” else. “We’re going to, it’s just building up to it,” the Oklahoma native explained. “It’s a process. We’re doing stuff every two or three days and putting out more stuff, getting crazy with it.”

The outlet reports the couple made “$40,000 a month from their posts on OnlyFans.” Despite their porn ventures together, the pair are not back together. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with me and her, it’s just constant turmoil,” he confessed. “I still love her. We’re just working through problems, trying to figure out if it would work.”

