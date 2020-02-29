Taking precautions. The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson was visited by the cops after he allegedly posted a concerning image on social media, leading some to believe the reality star was suicidal. Police showed up to his San Fernando Valley home to perform a welfare check and though authorities declined to name the person involved, “it was determined that they posed no threat to his [or] herself, nor to anyone else,” Life & Style can confirm.

Friends of the TV personality, 32, reportedly reached out for help after they saw his allegedly now-deleted post on Instagram Stories, showing a rope seemingly tied to a door, which was captioned, “It’ll be OK.” Johnson also apparently stopped returning phone calls around the time he shared the cryptic message.

It’s definitely been a tough week for the ABC alum, as he was also arrested on February 24 following a heated dispute with his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler. He was booked for felony domestic violence and robbery, according to TMZ.

Courtesy of Chad Johnson Instagram

Shortly after the news broke, Johnson posted a candid video on his Instagram page. “So, me and my girlfriend broke up the other night. I was devastated. It was like losing my best friend,” he said, noting how he turned to alcohol because of how heartbroken he was. “I screwed up,” the reality star added.

Johnson said he later stopped by her house to apologize for throwing her phone during an argument, and he believes a neighbor called the cops.

At the end of his video, he assured his followers there was no domestic abuse of any kind. The reality star said he’s certain the charges against him will be dropped, and he concluded by apologizing for his actions to his ex and his fans.

Earlier this month, Johnson opened up about how he is trying to avoid turning to his vices in 2020. “Today I’m 35 days sober,” he captioned his photo on February 3. “Now maybe my story isn’t typical but I’m not sure. It’s not like I drank every day or had an issue every single time that I drank. But every problem I’ve ever had in my life was caused by drinking.”

It appears he’s still remaining positive as he captioned his latest video, “With knowledge, we can all do better.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.