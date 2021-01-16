He means business! Country star Blake Shelton revealed he wants to lose weight before tying the knot with his fiancée, Gwen Stefani.

During an appearance on friend Luke Bryan‘s “Party Barn Radio” show on Apple Music, the “One Margarita” singer, 44, asked his pal how likely it would be for him to lose 20 pounds prior to his nuptials — to which Blake, 44, replied that there was a 10 out of 10 chance.

“I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it,” the Voice judge said on Thursday, January 14. “So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down.”

Blake previously revealed in September 2020 that he felt like he had “gained 117 pounds” amid the coronavirus pandemic. He and his fellow Voice judge, 51, have been quarantining in Oklahoma together, and despite his efforts, Blake has yet to see the results he is looking for.

“I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above, because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror,” Blake joked on the radio show. “So I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”

As for the wedding itself, Gwen is already “jumping head-first” into planning her big day with Blake, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2020. “She waited five years for Blake to put a ring on it and she certainly isn’t prepared to wait another five years to walk down the aisle!”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The couple is “planning two weddings,” the source explained, noting everyone in attendance will be tested for COVID-19 beforehand. “The first will be small with family at the house in Oklahoma. That’s when they’ll officially exchange vows. Gwen would love to have a Christmas wedding with the family there.”

After the pandemic is over, “the big ceremony and party will take place,” the insider added. “They’re hoping it’ll be next year at their new Encino home because it’s easily accessible for their celebrity friends and the perfect setting. The house is gorgeous!”

The pair confirmed their engagement on social media in October 2020 after nearly five years of dating.