Here comes the bride! Gwen Stefani is “jumping head-first” into wedding planning with her fiancé, Blake Shelton, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She waited five years for Blake to put a ring on it and she certainly isn’t prepared to wait another five years to walk down the aisle!”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 51, and the “God’s Country” artist, 44, who began dating in 2015 and later announced their engagement in October 2020, are organizing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It isn’t going to be easy, but they’ll make it happen,” the insider adds.

In order to ensure their every wish is fulfilled, Gwen and Blake are “planning two weddings,” says the source, who also assures everyone in attendance will be tested for Covid-19 beforehand. “The first will be small with family at the house in Oklahoma. That’s when they’ll officially exchange vows. Gwen would love to have a Christmas wedding with the family there.”

When the pandemic is over, “the big ceremony and party will take place,” the insider reveals. “They’re hoping it’ll be next year at their new Encino home because it’s easily accessible for their celebrity friends and the perfect setting. The house is gorgeous!”

As for Gwen’s wedding attire, the Grammy winner, who shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, “hasn’t bought a dress yet.” However, according to the source, “she has a few designers in mind,” including Vivienne Westwood, Stella McCartney and Dolce & Gabbana.

“It’ll be a long, white, fitted gown with an edgy touch — nothing too revealing,” details the insider. For Blake’s part, “wearing a suit isn’t his vibe, but he’ll do it for Gwen. If he had it his way, he’d exchange vows in a cowboy hat and jeans.”

The A-list lovebirds plan to add several “personal” touches “close to their hearts” to both events, such as writing their own vows. “Blake’s written a love song about Gwen, too, which he’ll sing live,” the source notes. Moreover, the Country Music Award winner asked Gwen’s children “to be groomsmen” and he’s “letting them choose their own tuxedos at the big wedding.”

Between Blake and the former No Doubt frontwoman, the guest list is going to be totally star-studded. “Their celebrity pals will receive invitations to the L.A. wedding,” dishes the insider. Notable attendees will include “Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire and Brandon Blackstock.”